2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $849,000

Geneva Lakefront with 24ft Boat Slip - Fantastic views - All rooms open to a lakeside balcony that spans the lakefront! Ready now to enjoy lake life - offers light rooms, living room with fireplace & brick wall, open dining, kitchen with stainless appliances & light cabinets. Bedrooms have beautiful lake views & master suite is spacious with walk-in closet. Unit includes boat slip #24, covered parking space #4, storage locker, Dues include water, basic cable & internet. Amenities - Indoor pool, gathering area, billiard & exercise room, laundry on every level. Walk the lake shore path to Pier 290, restaurants & village shops.

