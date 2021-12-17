Lake Front Condominium in Bay Colony South Featuring Spectacular Lake Views & Included Boat Slip! Being Sold By The Original Owners. Lake Views From Every Room. Open Concept Floor Plan. Living Room w/Fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen & Spacious Dining Area. Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet + Master Bathroom w/Double Vanity & Tiled Shower. 2nd Bedroom w/Double Closets. Living Room & Both Bedrooms Have Access To The Private Balcony. Convenient In-Unit Laundry, Storage Just Down The Hall & Garage Space. Numerous Association Amenities: Indoor Pool, Workout Room, ''Captains Lounge'' w/Pool Table, Workshop Room, Porte-cochere, Shuffle Board, Beach & 2 Piers. Walking Distance To Many Restaurants, The Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy & Williams Bay Beach. Being Sold Furnished. Available For Quick Occupancy
2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $975,000
