Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton Company presents the Bristol, an impeccable 1,748 square foot ranch home. This captivating design offers 2 bedrooms, flex room, and 2 bathrooms. The open-concept kitchen features large island that overlooks the living room, designer cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. You'll love the spacious bedroom 1 with its oversized walk-in closet and private bath with double bowl vanity, linen closet and stand up shower. Enjoy outside space on the covered patio that sits outside the living room.All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.