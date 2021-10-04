2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton Company presents the Bristol, an impeccable 1,748 square foot ranch home. This captivating design offers 2 bedrooms, flex room, and 2 bathrooms. The open-concept kitchen features large island that overlooks the living room, designer cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. You'll love the spacious bedroom 1 with its oversized walk-in closet and private bath with double bowl vanity, linen closet and stand up shower. Enjoy outside space on the covered patio that sits outside the living room.All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.