2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

"D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Well-designed 1,579 sq ft New McKinley townhome design featuring 2 bedrooms with loft, 2.5 bathrooms, finished bonus room, and 2 car garage. Luxurious kitchen features designer cabinets, convenient island for additional seating, and new stainless-steel appliances! Open layout is ideal for everyday living and entertaining-expansive kitchen island overlooks dining and great rooms! Bedroom 1 includes walk-in closet, and deluxe bath with a dual sink vanity. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs! Low maintenance professionally landscaped home site. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. "