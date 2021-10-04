2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton company, presents the Arlington plan with 1664 sq ft. This single-story ranch home boasts 2 bedrooms, flex room, 2 baths. This open concept layout features a spacious gourmet kitchen with a large island and a corner pantry, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Designer cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances complete the kitchen. Bedroom 1 features a private bathroom with dual vanity and stand up shower, linen closet and spacious walk-in closet. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.