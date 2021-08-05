2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $100,000

Super cute cottage style home with Wonder Lake water rights! Why rent when you can own and build equity? This bright and open home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with handicap step in shower. Kitchen boasts beautiful oak cabinets with plenty of counter space and extra cabinets for storage over looking the spacious living room with plenty of windows for natural lighting throughout. Spacious master bedroom offers plenty of space for night tables and dresser and 2nd bedroom is perfectly placed next to master. Easily decorate with modern paint colors that compliment the relaxing carpet. Back door leads to your expansive deck great for entertaining and overlooks your deep backyard with fire pit and 10x10 shed. Enjoy hot summer days with Wonder Lake access and easily run your errands with nearby post office and shopping. Home is in move-in ready condition and with the short sale it is also being sold as-is. Call today to schedule your exclusive tour!