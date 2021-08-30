 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $135,000

This may not be the biggest house in the neighborhood but it packs a powerful punch. Light and bright interior with lots of windows and sliders. New carpet in the master bedroom. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors fenced yard, large corner lot and a fabulous 2 car garage. Large storage area under the house which has the furnace and water heater. 2nd bedroom has 2 closets. One of those closets has the washer and dryer. Move in ready and quick close possible. Put this little philly at the top of your list. Selling AS-IS. It is an estate

