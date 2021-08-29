2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $174,000

If you like rustic, you're definitely going to love this home with a great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows to enjoy the views! There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor, plus a room in the basement which was utilized as a 3rd bedroom that has 2 closets, with one closet backing up to a wall with plumbing behind it. All appliances are included and the refrigerator and the air conditioner are brand New! The living room/great room also has a full masonry fireplace with some adjacent built in shelving. Enjoy the huge wrap around deck accessible from 2 sets of sliders and also having 3 sets of access stairs and a couple of built in benches. The full basement is very spacious and has loads of shelving for storage, plus a workbench and some overhead cabinets. There is a deep, oversized, 2 car garage with a workbench and some overhead cabinets plus there's a large storage shed with plenty of shelves for storing all of your yard and garden supplies. This wooded lot has perennials too! You're just a couple of blocks from the Lake and Lake rights are included! Make this your new Home Sweet Home!