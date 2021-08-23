2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $209,900

This well-maintained quaint 2 bed, 2 bath ranch in the peaceful Hickory Falls subdivision offers a spacious floor plan & is just waiting for it's next owner. This home features newer vinyl plank floors & has been recently painted. Generously sized kitchen & dining room provides plenty of space for family dinners or entertaining, with the cozy living room just steps away. Kitchen has plenty of counter space as well as breakfast bar seating. The main bedroom features a private bath & linen closet, along with French doors to the deck. Beautiful park-like fenced backyard is the ideal place to enjoy your morning coffee or to spend these warm summer evenings relaxing on the brick paver patio. Three separate lots were combined into one parcel for just over .4 acres to enjoy year-round. Extra large gate provides access to backyard for lawn mower, plus extra pad for parking. Large shed & 2 car attached heated garage with plenty of room for storage too. Home & all personal property are being sold AS-IS. Perfect starter home, investment property, or for those looking to downsize!