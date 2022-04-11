 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $217,990

This new two-story townhome showcases a stylish design. The first floor features a Great Room flowing seamlessly into a dining room and large kitchen. The patio is accessed through the dining room in an ideal set-up for indoor-outdoor meals and entertaining. Upstairs, a secondary bedroom and the owners suite both have walk-in closets and private bathrooms.

