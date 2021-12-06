Bring your creative ideas to this cute "As-Is" 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house. This house sits on three lots giving you one of the bigger yards in the neighborhood. These lots contain a well replaced in 2003, an above ground pool with heater/pump, green house, shed, dog run, and a gorgeous 3 car heated detached garage with a 10ft ceiling that sits on its own foundation for all your car and storage needs. You also have lake rights, access to a boat ramp, and a park just a couple blocks away. Inside you have a 2 year old SS fridge, newer electrical box, and a furnace/AC that was replaced in 2015. To top all that off, come winter time you can snuggle up next to the cozy wood burning fireplace that sits in the living room. The only thing missing from this house is YOU!
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $239,900
