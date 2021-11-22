The popular Chandler ranch townhome is 1,375 sq. ft. of living space with 9 ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2-car garage. When you walk through the front door of this home you enter into open concept living space. The living room and dining room open to the spacious kitchen with an oversized island. Kitchen includes designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and island with an eating bar. Primary bedroom suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and private bath with dual bowl vanity, linen closet, water closet, and seated shower. You'll enjoy sitting on your beautiful patio.All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $254,880
