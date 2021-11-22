Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton company, presents the Clifton plan. This single-story ranch home presents 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The main level features an open-concept great room and a gourmet kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Additionally, you will find bedroom 1, which features two walk-in closets with ample storage space and an oversized ensuite bathroom with a double vanity sink. Another bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room round up the rest of the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $314,340
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now famous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
The restaurant wasn't up for sale. The owners received an offer they couldn't resist and decided it was time to sell.
A Chinese restaurant in Walworth has sustained extensive damage after a driver crashed into the building late Monday night, Nov. 15.
WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park nei…
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
Including Walworth County Sheriff, Donald Ketchpaw held many part-time jobs including flagman at the Lake Geneva Raceway, and security/bouncer at Majestic Ski Hill when dances and concerts were held there.
From a limited edition wine at Maxwell Mansion to Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees, there's something for everyone this weekend.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
A classic musical full of fun is coming soon to the Big Foot High School auditorium.