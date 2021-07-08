2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $32,800

THIS HOME IS IN AN ADVANCED STATE OF DISREPAIR. A NEW DEEP WELL AND 1500 GALLON SEPTIC SYSTEM WERE INSTALLED IN THE LATE 80"S. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE END OF A DEAD END ROOM WHICH ABUTTS FARM FIELDS. EITHER TEAR DOWN EXSISTING HOME AND BUILD A NEW HOME OR WITH EXTENSIVE REBUILDING PUT THIS HOME BACK TOGETHER. LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? YOU JUST FOUND IT. GO OUT TO THE PROPERTY AND INVESTIGATE. YOU COULD MAKE SOME MONEY HERE.