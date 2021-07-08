 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $32,800

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $32,800

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $32,800

THIS HOME IS IN AN ADVANCED STATE OF DISREPAIR. A NEW DEEP WELL AND 1500 GALLON SEPTIC SYSTEM WERE INSTALLED IN THE LATE 80"S. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE END OF A DEAD END ROOM WHICH ABUTTS FARM FIELDS. EITHER TEAR DOWN EXSISTING HOME AND BUILD A NEW HOME OR WITH EXTENSIVE REBUILDING PUT THIS HOME BACK TOGETHER. LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? YOU JUST FOUND IT. GO OUT TO THE PROPERTY AND INVESTIGATE. YOU COULD MAKE SOME MONEY HERE.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Fireworks

Every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day the Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, puts on a Sunday firework show for resort guests, wit…

Lake Geneva Country Club fireworks

The country club’s firework show will be held on Saturday, July 3. The club is open to members only, however fireworks can be viewed from arou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics