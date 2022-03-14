2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $339,000

Adorable cottage sitting on 3 lots and overlooking the lake, has been meticulously redesigned by designer contractor. A complete rehab including the latest materials and technology from a Nest Wi-Fi connected thermostat to security system and high-end appliances. 180 pocket views of the Lake and great location sitting on 3 lots with plenty of room for expansion. The open concept main living area and beautiful kitchen with quartz stone top island you're sure to celebrate around for years to come. This two bedroom one bath home has maximized every square inch. Custom trim work throughout, Mohawk Engineered Plank Flooring that is scuff and water resistant and top grade carpeting in the den and bedrooms. A wood-burning fireplace in the living room takes the chill off icy nights and the treehouse-like private deck off the kitchen sits over 60 feet above the road and feels more like a bird perch than a standard deck. Light floods every room through brand new windows and doors. This upper west side gem has 200 amp service, new wiring, all new plumbing, new roof (Oct/21), updated exterior, and new mechanicals, including an updated septic (2014). Lots of room for future expansion you could add on off either side or out the back, or possible second story due to it's 22 inch poured concrete foundation. Sprawling yard offers fire pit for those chilly summer nights, included is a 8x8 Suncast shed and Craftsman T1200 rider mower (maintenance 10/21) & cart. But the real bonus is the additional waterfront lot across the street included with the property that you could dock your own boat at and enjoy a sunset cruise at your leisure! Boatable/skiable waterfront with rip rap shoreline about 34" deep, gravel & sand. Imagine the lake life you'll lead here in Charming WonderCozy. Close to parks and boat launch. A place you'll love to call Home.