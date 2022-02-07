Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton company, presents the Clifton plan. This single-story ranch home presents 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The main level features an open-concept great room and a gourmet kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Additionally, you will find bedroom 1, which features two walk-in closets with ample storage space and an oversized ensuite bathroom with a double vanity sink. Another bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room round up the rest of the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $379,990
