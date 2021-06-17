 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $85,000

Calling all Fix N' Flippers! Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home with full basement, fenced backyard, shed and detached one car garage has GOOD BONES but needs improvements. NEW roof and gutters in 2017; furnace and holding tank for well in 2019. Blocks away to private neighborhood beaches, boat launch, playground and private 840-acre recreational lake. SOLD AS-IS.

