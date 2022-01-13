 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $89,900

Great project home waiting for you to bring your design ideas! Spend the summer on the water or the winter ice fishing! Property includes LAKE RIGHTS and is just a block from Wonder Lake and Wonder Lake Marina Beach & Park. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath perfect for a starter home, an investment, or a summer home. *Home being sold AS-IS.* Conveniently located near parks, restaurants, and shopping.

