 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $99,900

Why Rent when you can Buy this Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home! Home features Laminate Flooring throughout, Central Air, Updated Kitchen 8 years ago. Nice size yard with a Deck off the back Patio doors. Storage shed out back. Home is about one block from the Lake Access to Wonder Lake. Home is being Sold "AS IS ".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics