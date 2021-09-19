2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $155,900

METICULOUSLY CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN MAJESTIC WOODSTOCK. TOO MANY UPDATES TO LIST BUT WE WILL TRY. OUR KITCHEN HAS RECEIVED A COMPLETE UPDATE WITH FRESH CABINET PAINT, HANDLES, NEUTRAL WALL COLORS, AS WELL AS A NEW STOVE & VENT HOOD (2019). A PERFECT WHITE CERAMIC TILE FLOOR WAS ALSO INSTALLED TO TIE THE KITCHEN UPDATES TOGETHER. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE SEEN MANY UPDATES...INCLUDING TILE FLOORING, CUSTOM FRAMES AROUND BOTH MIRRORS, AND NEW SINK FAUCETS AND SHOWER HEADS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED. BOTH OF OUR SUNLIT BEDROOMS WITH VAULTED CEILINGS HAVE RECEIVED A FRESH COAT OF NEUTRAL PAINT & ALL THE VENT COVERS HAVE BEEN REPLACED. EVEN THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS SEEN SOME CHANGES. INCLUDING NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. OUR HVAC SYSTEM HAS BEEN CARED FOR WITH A RECENT FREON CHARGE, FURNACE CLEANING, AND A NEW HOTWATER HEATER WAS INSTALLED. OUR DRYWALLED GARAGE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING AS WELL AS HAVING A NEW OPENER INSTALLED. IT IS SO CLEAN THAT IT DOUBLES AS A HOME GYM! FINALLY OUR BALCONY HAS HAD A COMPLETE "RE-FRESH". THINK ABOUT THE MORNING COFFEE YOU'LL ENJOY. CLOSE TO NEARBY SHOPPING AND DINING FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. ANYTHING YOU COULD NEED IS A SHORT JAUNT AWAY. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE FOR ALL OF YOUR STORAGE NEEDS. MRS. CLEAN LIVES HERE. COME AND GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE.