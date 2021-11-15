2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $165,000

Lovely well-cared for 2 bedroom home with perfectly manicured gardens with retaining stone walls in the back and side of this corner lot. Spacious backyard patio for entertaining with many surrounding perennials. Beautiful solid-wood woodwork, doors and trim not usually found in newer homes these days. Neutral colors. Inside stairway to walk-up attic. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and hardwood in the Living Room (some under the carpeting). Partially finished basement with bar and fireplace offers additional living space. Laundry area in unfinished area of basement along with woodworking area. Great area for entertaining. New roof in 2020 and newer windows. Outside storage shed. The quality of this home shines!