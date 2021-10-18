2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $240,000

The living is maintenance-free in this well-maintained two-bedroom, two-bath luxury ranch condo. Features include a beautiful fully heated and air-conditioned 4 season room, additional room could be used as den or office, kitchen has granite counter tops, ceiling fans in most rooms with open concept floor plan easy for entertaining and private outdoor patio. Master bedroom suite with main floor laundry and two car attached garage. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness facilities for residents. Monthly association fee includes exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal and once a year window washing. Prime location close to historic downtown Woodstock with easy access to shopping, dining, & entertainment.