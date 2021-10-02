2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $265,000

WOW! Ranch life. Looking for maintenance-free living and a quiet neighborhood? Hoping to find a place with all of the modern amenities? Includes 80K in builder upgrades with tall tray ceilings, a portico out the master suite -- plus custom blinds that move with a touch of a button. Pull into the amazing drywalled 2+ garage that has space for storage and a work area. Enter the hallway that leads to an amazing family room with a big hearth fireplace and sunroom on the NE corner of the home. The open floor-plan moves to the huge kitchen dining room that shines with all SS appliances and beautiful Granite countertops. Space galore in those beautiful maple cabinets. 2 large bedrooms with a master ensuite that leads to a covered porch area that stretches the length of the north side of the home. Imagine sipping your favorite beverage watching the sunset from your favorite outdoor chair. Master includes a large bath area that continues to the walk-in closet. Community and exercise center complete with a pool are on sight and included to use. A must-see beautiful home ready for its new owners. Make sure to check out the property's video.