WOW! Ranch life. Looking for maintenance-free living and a quiet neighborhood? Hoping to find a place with all of the modern amenities? Includes 80K in builder upgrades with tall tray ceilings, a portico out the master suite -- plus custom blinds that move with a touch of a button. Pull into the amazing drywalled 2+ garage that has space for storage and a work area. Enter the hallway that leads to an amazing family room with a big hearth fireplace and sunroom on the NE corner of the home. The open floor-plan moves to the huge kitchen dining room that shines with all SS appliances and beautiful Granite countertops. Space galore in those beautiful maple cabinets. 2 large bedrooms with a master ensuite that leads to a covered porch area that stretches the length of the north side of the home. Imagine sipping your favorite beverage watching the sunset from your favorite outdoor chair. Master includes a large bath area that continues to the walk-in closet. Community and exercise center complete with a pool are on sight and included to use. A must-see beautiful home ready for its new owners. Make sure to check out the property's video.
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
- Updated
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.