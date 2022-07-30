2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $287,500

Very rare impeccable former builder's model with all the upgrades! Nice private side entrance with your own quiet patio great for summer nights! Warm & inviting sunroom with double French door entry, cathedral ceilings and wall of windows! Cozy living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace with custom mantle and large 1/2 round window! Separate den with cathedral ceiling, 1/2 round window and double door entry! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with custom white cabinetry with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, extra above and below cabinet lighting and breakfast bar! Beautiful master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet with custom organizers and upgraded private bath with separate oversized vanities and makeup area! Gracious size secondary bedroom with vaulted ceilings! Awesome garage with epoxy floors and pull down attic for extra storage! Water heater new 2022! Extra roof heat cables for winter ice protection! Added newer lighting and plumbing fixtures! Mint condition! Close to clubhouse! This is a showstopper!