2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $320,000

BRING THE FARM ANIMALS TO THIS 5+ ACRE AG-1 ZONED PROPERTY IN THE COUNTRY ON BEAUTIFUL RAYCRAFT ROAD. THIS OLD FARMHOUSE HAS NEWER ITEMS ICLUDING ROOF, HOT WATER HEATER AND FURNACE THAT IS SET UP TO CONNECT CENTRAL AIR. ENJOY THE SCENIC VIEWS AND SUNSETS FROM THE DECK OR OUT THE NEW 9 FOOT SLIDER IN THE DINING ROOM WITH WOODBURNING STOVE. SOLID BUILT HOME FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING AND DINING ROOM. 22X14 BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS READY TO BE FINISHED. 2 FULL BATHROOMS 1 ON MAIN LEVEL AND 1 UPSTAIRS THAT COULD BE A MASTER SUITE. GARAGE HAS 2 OVERHEAD DOORS BUT EASILY FITS 3 CARS. NO KNOWN DEFECTS-BUT PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AS-IS AND YES THE BARN IS LEANING BEEN LIKE THIS FOR YEARS.