 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $800,000

2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $800,000

2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $800,000

SOLD AS IS. There are 3 PIN numbers 13-08-278-007 13-08-278-008 and 13-08-278-009 to be sold together. Month to month tenant in house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics