Available May 1 is this upper unit in a Vintage 4 flat home with character and charm that will "Wow" you the moment you walk into the unit! Gorgeous natural woodwork & pillars in the living areas and architecture from 1910. You will fall in love with the beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that let in the natural sun light. This unit features a large living room & separate dining room creating lots of space for all of your family living & entertainment needs. Covered front balcony is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or relax with a good book after a long day at work! Private basement has its own washer and dryer...no more tedious trips to the laundromat! Unit also has one garage space plus assigned parking. Great location with easy access to restaurants, the Metra station for commuting downtown, shopping at the Woodstock Square. Tenant pays for gas, electric & garbage. No pets allowed. This is a nonsmoking/vaping unit. Credit and background checks required on all occupants age 18 & up.
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $925
