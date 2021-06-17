2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $99,000

Bring this vintage home back to her former glory! This charming home has beautiful crown molding in the living room, opening to the kitchen adds to that open feel, den off the kitchen for more living space and a nice back sitting porch. Generous sized rooms, large closet in master bedroom, especially for the age of the home. Whole house fan creates a fantastic airflow through the house on those warm summer days. Walking distance to the Historic Woodstock Square and all it has to offer. Bring your buyers with the vision to bring this old girl back to life! SOLD IN AS IS CONDITION! Buyer must initial the as-is clause, no FHA or VA. Conventional or cash buyers only.