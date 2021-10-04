3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $155,000

NEW SEPTIC BEING INSTALLED! Check out this affordable ranch on 6 lots! House is on 1 pin, 5 other pins of vacant land. The lots run from street to street...so many possibilities and a total of .68 acres!! Properties are zoned commercial so no FHA/VA and you might have to go through a private bank or credit union for financing. So much has been done to this home! Newer well (within 5 years), newer roof. Home features a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets, large living room, bath has stackable laundry hook ups, water softener, furnace and water heater. 3 good-sized bedrooms. Shed. Why rent when you could own this amazing home??