Lakeside charmer! This stunning Cape Cod on Lake Marie has just undergone a major renovation! New floors greet you the moment you walk in the front door! A remodeled kitchen awaits you with new cabinetry, handsome counters, brand new stainless steel French door GE refrigerator, brand new microwave hood, black range and stainless dishwasher, new kitchen flooring and ceiling. 2 bedrooms conveniently situated on the main level with an updated bathroom. Upstairs is a huge finished space, potentially the master suite you've been searching for! There is even a bonus space for a home office on the 2nd floor making this the perfect vacation/weekend home - never miss a beat! A huge living room provides endless possibilities for the perfect recreation space! Brand new well, underground tank, water heater, softener, pressure system. Brand new washer/dryer will be professionally installed by Abt on Fri Aug 20. Fresh paint, brand new carpet throughout. Need room for parking and water toys? No problem with 100' of street frontage and a generous 2-car garage plus additional parking pad. Dynamite location with all the Chain O'Lakes has to offer without the big price tag! 15' of channel waterfront steps from the house to be assigned by the block captain based on availability! Live here and make it a wonderful life!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
If it goes the way some anticipate, DAS Fest USA could become a Walworth County Fairgrounds tradition.
LAKE GENEVA – If you are out on the lake this summer, you may have seen more people surfing – wake surfing that is.