3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $174,900

Lakeside charmer! This stunning Cape Cod on Lake Marie has just undergone a major renovation! New floors greet you the moment you walk in the front door! A remodeled kitchen awaits you with new cabinetry, handsome counters, brand new stainless steel French door GE refrigerator, brand new microwave hood, black range and stainless dishwasher, new kitchen flooring and ceiling. 2 bedrooms conveniently situated on the main level with an updated bathroom. Upstairs is a huge finished space, potentially the master suite you've been searching for! There is even a bonus space for a home office on the 2nd floor making this the perfect vacation/weekend home - never miss a beat! A huge living room provides endless possibilities for the perfect recreation space! Brand new well, underground tank, water heater, softener, pressure system. Brand new washer/dryer will be professionally installed by Abt on Fri Aug 20. Fresh paint, brand new carpet throughout. Need room for parking and water toys? No problem with 100' of street frontage and a generous 2-car garage plus additional parking pad. Dynamite location with all the Chain O'Lakes has to offer without the big price tag! 15' of channel waterfront steps from the house to be assigned by the block captain based on availability! Live here and make it a wonderful life!