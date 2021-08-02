 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $195,000

ONE OF A KIND ANTIOCH MANOR DUPLEX! WINDOWS, DOORS, DRIVEWAY, WATER SOFTENER, WATER HEATER AND ROOF REPLACED IN LAST 10 YEARS; FIREPLACE INSTALLED IN LAST 6 YEARS, FURNACE AND A/C REPLACED IN LAST 2 YEARS, AND SUMP PUMP BACK-UP RECENTLY GOT NEW BATTERY! FORMER WET BAR IS NOW SPACIOUS PANTRY! DRYER & WASHER ARE DUAL - CAN BE ELECTRIC OR GAS! STOP IN AND SEE THIS UNIQUE UNIT - IT WILL GO FAST!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics