3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $220,000

Look No More- This is the One! Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home located steps away from highly desired Lake Catherine and near Channel Lake! Quite street Surrounded by nature, Beautiful panoramic views from Family Room and Enclosed Porch! This charming & Cozy home Features an Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen opening to Spacious Family Room. First Floor Office/Den , Nicely Sized Bedrooms with plenty of closet space. 2 Car Detached Garage. Centrally Located-Near Down Town Antioch, Schools, forest preserves, Lakes and shopping! A Must See!!