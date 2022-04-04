GREAT SPLIT LEVEL WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES AND IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE LAST 8 YEARS. WONDERFUL OAKWOOD KNOLLS LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO BEACH AND PARK. OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH BESSLER PULL DOWN STAIRS TO EXTRA STORAGE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH A HUGE DECK WAS RECENTLY RESURFACED. SOME OF THE UPDATES INCLUDE THE ROOF OVER HOME AND GARAGE(2017),KITCHEN APPLIANCES,WATER HEATER,FURNACE,HUMIDIFIER AND AIR CONDITIONING(2018),VINYL PLANK FLOORING(2020),PAINT,TRIM AND CARPETING, LOWER LEVEL BATHROOM(2019) AND MORE. CEMENT CRAWL. READY TO JUST MOVE IN AND ENJOY. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 PM the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat exp…
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment for a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident that roiled the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory's campus outside Cleveland.
Looking for a new fish fry to check out? Now in its second generation, the octagon house in Genoa City remains as popular as ever for its signature Door County-styled fish boil dinners.
A long-running nightmare on Elm Street for Town of Linn supervisors and residents is nearing an end.
Here's a look at some unforgettable moments at the Grammys, such as the first live telecast and a dress that broke the internet.
This spring brings celebrations of jazz, wine, fashion and more to the Lake Geneva area.
Joe Payne was one of the most well-known residents of Lake Geneva during the 1950s and again in the early years of the 21st century. He was bo…
A 27-year-old man is facing three charges including bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments from…