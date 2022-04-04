3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $225,000

GREAT SPLIT LEVEL WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES AND IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE LAST 8 YEARS. WONDERFUL OAKWOOD KNOLLS LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO BEACH AND PARK. OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH BESSLER PULL DOWN STAIRS TO EXTRA STORAGE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH A HUGE DECK WAS RECENTLY RESURFACED. SOME OF THE UPDATES INCLUDE THE ROOF OVER HOME AND GARAGE(2017),KITCHEN APPLIANCES,WATER HEATER,FURNACE,HUMIDIFIER AND AIR CONDITIONING(2018),VINYL PLANK FLOORING(2020),PAINT,TRIM AND CARPETING, LOWER LEVEL BATHROOM(2019) AND MORE. CEMENT CRAWL. READY TO JUST MOVE IN AND ENJOY. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!