3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $249,700

Desirable Felters Sub-division. Waterfront community with sand beach, slips, boat launch, clubhouse, and park! Beautifully updated and ready for new owners!!! Large rooms on 2 lots with 2 pins. Great location close to downtown Antioch shopping, movie theater, restaurants , toll-way, and more! Metra station in town. Updates include all new interior paint, refinished hard wood floors, new vinyl plan flooring, gorgeous NEW kitchen with white, shaker style cabinets, stone countertops and stainless appliances. New plumbing systems....both supplies and drains. Exterior paint, and ceramic tile! Newer roof and furnace! $325/yr HOA includes the garbage/recycling pickup weekly, Use of all association properties including three beaches, launch area, boat slip (if available - fee $600/season), launch key (fee $60/season), three parks, clubhouse (rental fee $100 + $100 refundable damage fee). Liability coverage for claims against the association. In addition, the association holds several events each year including an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, Family Fishing Day, Family Picnic, and an Octoberfest/Halloween party. Please view the 3-D tour and schedule your private showing today!!