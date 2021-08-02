3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $250,000

Great RANCH home in Antioch! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has soaring ceilings, open floor plan and lots of cute touches! Large back patio is perfect for summer days with an invisible fence PLUS two sides has fencing. Walk in the entry area that opens up to the large living room with easy maintenance pergo flooring and nice paint colors. The kitchen features white cabinets with new black hardware, cabinet pantry and garbage disposal. The master bedroom features ensuit bathroom with dual sink vanity, newer tile flooring and stand up shower. 2 additional bedrooms with full hall bathroom. Double your space downstairs! Full unfinished basement with bathroom rough in. W/H (2020) Close to schools, restaurants and shopping!