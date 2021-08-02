3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $274,900

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2.5 car garage open floor plan is freshly painted and well maintained from top to bottom w/ over $70K in 2017. This architectural beauty is move in ready and professionally landscaped. Enjoy a peaceful neighborhood setting while sitting in your screened in sun room overlooking a scenic duck pond. Complete tear-off and new roof in 2017 with 30 Yr CertainTeed Architectural shingles plus new insulation and a new attic ventilator. 2017 Kitchen remodeled with 42" cabinets, countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances overlooks large cozy Family room. Step down Family Room has wood burning fireplace and all new can lighting. Vaulted ceilings, newer wood floors and newer lighting throughout the main floor. New 200 amp Electrical Panel and Water Heater in 2017, A/C & Furnace in 2014! New ceiling fans installed in all of the spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with remodeled bath, soaker tub and walk in closet. Guest bath and powder room are recently updated. The freshly painted basement with plenty of English windows is bright and ready for your finishing touches and remodel. This spacious home is located in a great neighborhood just steps away from Osmond park, grocery and walking path to downtown Antioch. Commuter trains nearby.