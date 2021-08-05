Welcome to life on the river... bring your boat & fishing poles and enjoy riverfront living on the north branch of the upper Fox River. Travel on your boat north into Wisconsin or head south through beautiful Chain O'Lakes State Park to tour the entire Chain O'Lakes and continue south down the Fox River through the locks in McHenry all the way down to Algonquin IL. This new three-bedroom, two-bath home currently under construction sits at least two feet above floodplain and offers a nice great room with cathedral ceiling & sliding glass door, kitchen, eating area, two main level bedrooms as well as a full bath & laundry room and upper-level master suite with full bath & loft overlooking great room. Pretty view of the Fox River and across to the nature area with plenty of wildlife to enjoy. Exterior is cedar with vinyl shingle siding, architectural shingle roof, Andersen windows and masonry around concrete flow-through foundation. Nice deep lot with two car garage and plenty of parking & storage for your boat & other toys. Oak Park playground and boat launch is just a couple minutes away, Gander Mountain Nature Preserve is 5 minutes away and the Chain O'Lakes State Park is approximately 10 minutes away. Shopping areas in Antioch and Spring Grove are also about 10 minutes away. Earn some sweat equity and finish yourself, or the seller will finish for you. Home is priced "as-is" or is available fully finished with potential for buyer upgrades. Price completed starts at $330,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $275,000
