3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $299,900

If you are a perfectionist, wanting a home with all new top of the line windows (2018), Roof (2018), Newer Deck designed by architect. Canopy with patio enclosures, lights stay....Most peaceful setting. Professionally landscaped, if your a Gardner you will love the special space. The hall bathroom was custom fitted with stone tile. Carrier heating and air conditioner (2 stage) 2019. Home has Smart Nest smoke detectors and carbon monoxide. English basement is finished with full bathroom and fireplace. Did I tell you about the 1st floor bamboo floors? Heavy insulated Garage door was replaced in 2020. Please ask us about the low utility bills, because of the extra insulation (2019)