3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $339,900

Back-Cove Bay! Enjoy the very serene and private setting with access via a wide channel to Channel Lake. Delight in the evening lights off to the northwest of Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort. There is a rare boathouse for 2 boats, abundant parking and a large 2 car garage. Walk-out basement and additional parking pad with power hookup. Private acreage and Chain O' Lakes frontage, a rare combination. All this and the home is great too! Enter into the large foyer with hardwood floors and built in bookcases. Huge eat in kitchen with white cabinetry that offers channel views. The living room also has built in cabinets and the 1st of 3 fireplaces. The dining room has a decorative fireplace and built in buffets and cabinets. After dinner you can relax and warm yourself in the sitting area situated next to the dining room. Upstairs is where you can find the master bedroom with 3rd fireplace, separate closets and lounging area. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and 7X6 walk in linen/storage closet. Wait there's more..the rec room can be found in the walkout basement as well as a powder room, laundry and tons of storage. The outside of this home has been freshened up with new landscape timbers and river stone. New pressure tank and water softner installed. Come and see this one today! The prior contract fell through as the buyers loan fell through. All ready for quick close.