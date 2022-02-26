3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $349,000

Welcome to life on the river... bring your boat & fishing poles and enjoy riverfront living on the north branch of the upper Fox River. Travel on your boat north into Wisconsin or head south through beautiful Chain O'Lakes State Park to tour the entire Chain O'Lakes and continue south down the Fox River through the locks in McHenry all the way down to Algonquin IL. This new construction three-bedroom, two-bath home sits at least two feet above floodplain and offers a nice great room with cathedral ceiling & sliding glass door, kitchen, eating area, two main level bedrooms as well as a full bath & laundry room and upper-level master suite with full bath & loft overlooking great room. Main level features beautiful Bamboo flooring. Pretty view of the Fox River and across to the nature area with plenty of wildlife to enjoy. Exterior is cedar with vinyl shingle siding, architectural shingle roof, Andersen windows and masonry around concrete flow-through foundation. Nice deep lot with two car garage and plenty of parking & storage for your boat & other toys. Oak Park playground and boat launch is just a couple minutes away, Gander Mountain Nature Preserve is 5 minutes away and the Chain O'Lakes State Park is approximately 10 minutes away. Shopping areas in Antioch and Spring Grove are also about 10 minutes away. Get your offer in while you can still have some input on finishing touches, buyer can choose carpet for upstairs and can still make changes to final cabinet layout in kitchen.