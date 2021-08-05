3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION estimated occupancy date January 2022 ~ Designed for today's lifestyle~ Ranch home with full English basement~ 4 additional home sites to select from~ Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, SS appliances~ Modern lifestyle is reinforce by chef worthy kitchen~ Flex-room can easily be a formal dining room, den or bedroom~ Full basement~ Constructed of low to no maintenance~ Simplify your life without compromising your style~