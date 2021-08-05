 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION estimated occupancy date January 2022 ~ Designed for today's lifestyle~ Ranch home with full English basement~ 4 additional home sites to select from~ Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, SS appliances~ Modern lifestyle is reinforce by chef worthy kitchen~ Flex-room can easily be a formal dining room, den or bedroom~ Full basement~ Constructed of low to no maintenance~ Simplify your life without compromising your style~

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics