3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $44,900

Use extreme Caution when entering at your own risk. Be sure to have a flashlight watch for holes in the floor. The home is need of complete rehab/repair. If you're looking for a fishing cabin or cottage for the weekend, this might be it. If you're looking for 1/3 acre to build new.... this might be it. The property has not been occupied for over 15 years and nature has taken it's toll. Only Cash offers will be considered... AS IS, where IS and with anything left in or on the premises at time of closing. The garage is secure as owner has an antique auto in there that will be removed.