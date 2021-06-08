If You're Looking For A Home On Lake Catherine On The Chain O'Lakes Look No Further~Beautiful 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch With Finished Basement On The Most Sought After Lake On The Chain In Desirable Warriner Shores Subdivision~The Kitchen Boasts Cherry Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Custom White Cabinets And SS Appliances~Open Concept Leads To The Dining/Living Room Area With Vinyl Sustainable Flooring, Gas Fireplace With Built-Ins And An Abundance Of Natural Sunlight~You Will Love The Amazing Panoramic Views Of The Lake And Breathtaking Sunsets~Step Out The Patio Doors To A Huge Wood Deck With Built In Bench And Gas Grill For All Your Outdoor Entertainment Needs~2 Of The 3 Good Size Bedrooms On The Main Floor Boasts A Jack And Jill Half Bath~There Is An Additional 600+ Sq Ft Of Finished Space In The Basement Complete With A Family Room And 4th Bedroom/Office Space Which Measures 14x14~Walk Down To The Lake Where You Will Find A Composite Deck, Sandy Beach And 12 Pier Sections, More Than Enough Space For All Of Your Water Toys~Parking Is Not An Issue With The Detached 2 Car Garage And 4+ Additional Parking Spaces~Wrought Iron Fenced In Yard Adds To The Charm Of This Stunning Home~New Roof, Furnace And A/C This Year All With Transferable Warranties~House And Garage Exterior Freshly Painted~Many More Updates Over The Past Year~Nothing To Do But Relax And Enjoy The Lake Life~Welcome Home! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $549,900
