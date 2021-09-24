3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $600,000

STUNNING Chain of Lakes waterfront home with over 50' of frontage on sought after, LAKE MARIE. You will be amazed at the charm, modern amenities and the ability to be steps away from the water for endless days of fun. This is an entertainers DREAM home - beautiful picture windows and new sliding glass door opens up to the deck, patio, fire pit area and pier. Enter the home to be greeted with water views, cedar wood beams, new vinyl plank flooring and a wet bar. The main living room boasts large windows, arched doorways and an original arched brick fireplace with NEW wood burning insert/heatilator/blower to warm the entire lower level on cold winter nights. The dining room has a show stopping stained glass feature that is backlit to give charm to all of the dinner parties. The light and bright kitchen has tile flooring, white cabinets, newer sink and microwave and a space for a future dishwasher. Upstairs is a beautiful mix of charm, space and storage! The solid wood doors with original brass door plates/knobs and original vintage crown molding lead you into the well sized bedrooms and office! Feel like you are on a tropical resort when you enter the master bedroom. Vaulted, knotty pine ceiling, custom built-ins and a 3-panel French door that leads you out to your private balcony. Imagine yourself having a cup of coffee in the morning, overlooking one of the nicest lakes in the Chain. Ensuite features double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. All 3 bedrooms have water views! 2nd floor laundry and sink, full hallway bath and 3rd bedroom completes the upstairs. Tons of storage! The basement is high and dry and offers over 700 sq/ft of additional storage and houses all the mechanicals. NEWER: ROOF / FURNACE / WATER HEATER / WHOLE HOUSE GAS GENERATOR / SOME WINDOWS / SOME CARPET / FIREBOX & INSERT. Brand NEW front door with glass side panel, large green space, paver patio and detached 2 car garage in the front. This peninsula lot offers breathtaking sunrise AND sunset views! Located on a quiet, dead end street. Lake Marie is the heart of the Chain of Lakes with a sandy bottom and depths of over 50'. A must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva to request Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps that have caused concern among residents
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
ELKHORN – After having to cancel the 2020 Walworth County Fair due to COVID, general manager Larry Gaffey said he was pleased with the attenda…
You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.
Burlington man allegedly drove into construction truck and barrels in drunk driving Interstate crash
A Burlington man allegedly drove into a construction truck and barrels on the Interstate last week and was charged with his third OWI.
Former Yerkes tour director lost his voice 3 years ago, but he is back sharing his astronomy passion
A group of 20 gathered under the late summer sky on Wednesday, Sept. 8. They waited in lawn chairs for the sky to darken — then the stars woul…
32nd Assembly District Tyler August Rep continues his rants on social media about big government, and how they should be limited. Tyler tells …
Six-year-old Alex Hook remains in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa after having suffered a traumatic brain injury Friday, Sept. 10, when a projectile flew onto the Riverview School playground from under the deck of a lawnmower and struck him in the head.