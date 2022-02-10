 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $69,000

3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $69,000

** CHECK OUT THIS LITTLE CHARMER!!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL DELUXE!! HOME HAS BEEN UNINHABITED FOR OVER A DECADE** HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETLEY GUTTED DOWN TO THE STUDS AND IS READY TO BE FINISHED** LOT WAS SEVERLY OVER GROWN AND HAS NOW BEEN CLEARED!! LOT IS HUGE APPROX 50 BY 260** DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE** SEPTIC IS GRAVITY FED AND HAS BEEN CLEANED OUT** 3 BEDROOM WITH ENTIRE ATTIC AS THE MASTER** ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular