** CHECK OUT THIS LITTLE CHARMER!!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL DELUXE!! HOME HAS BEEN UNINHABITED FOR OVER A DECADE** HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETLEY GUTTED DOWN TO THE STUDS AND IS READY TO BE FINISHED** LOT WAS SEVERLY OVER GROWN AND HAS NOW BEEN CLEARED!! LOT IS HUGE APPROX 50 BY 260** DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE** SEPTIC IS GRAVITY FED AND HAS BEEN CLEANED OUT** 3 BEDROOM WITH ENTIRE ATTIC AS THE MASTER** ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED***
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $69,000
