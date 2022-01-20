** GREAT INVESTMENT OPPURTUNITY ** 3 BEDS, 1 BATH ** LAKE IS RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET** 2.5 CAR GARAGE ** 1/3 OF A ACRE** HOUSE HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL** BEING SOLD AS-IS WHERE IS** MAKE SURE AND DO YOUR DUE DILLEGENCE. SEPTIC IS IN WORKING CONDITION** WELL IS CAPPED** HOME HAS NOT BEEN LIVED IN FOR 15 YEARS** CURRENT OWNER HAS ABOUT 32K INVESTED. OWNER GOT SICK AND IS LOOKING TO SELL **
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $74,900
