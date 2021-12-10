3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $825,000

CHAIN O LAKES WATERFRONT!!! This exceptional 3 BR/3 BA waterfront home sits on nearly 1 acre and has approx. 100 feet of water frontage on the Chain O' Lakes! An entertainer's dream inside and out, the home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and views of the water from nearly every room. The large gourmet kitchen offers a huge island and an abundance of cabinet and counter space as well as marble countertops and full height backsplash, enameled cast iron farm sink, double dishwashers and trash bins, 36" 6 burner professional range, custom hood, shaker cabinets with soft close drawers & doors, appliance garage, and open shelving. This beautiful home also features a full brick exterior finished with special masonry paint for durability and longevity, two wood burning fireplaces with custom millwork and stone, entryway with built in bench seating and storage, great room with wood beams and shiplap, solid white oak hardwood flooring through, a luxurious primary bath with oversized shower, double sinks, quartzite countertops, and marble tile, professional landscaping and large deck overlooking the water. The walk out basement offers even more space and natural light with French doors, large wet bar with open shelving and beverage refrigerators, laundry room with cabinets, sink, and quartz countertops, full bath with walk in shower, and space for a 4th bedroom if desired. This home is a perfect second home or primary residence with space for the whole family and all your toys in and on the oversized circle driveway and garage with epoxy floors and wood burning stove! Wonderful location on a quiet road with ample privacy and located conveniently close to Rte. 173 and the town of Antioch! No flood insurance required!