3 Bedroom Home in Bull Valley - $399,000

SOUGHT AFTER BULL VALLEY ESTATE IN HORSE COUNTRY AWAITS: GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM HOME with 3-CAR GARAGE and WALKOUT BASEMENT! As you enter onto the property, this stunning home is nestled in among the trees and welcomes you in. The screened porch is the entry point with so much room to decorate and call it your own to welcome your guests in. Thru the main door, you will find the FAMILY ROOM with 2 huge picture windows that flank the woodburning fireplace. Adjacent, you will find the large LIVING ROOM with windows wrapping around the area to soak in the beauty of this estate! The DINING ROOM is conveniently located between the KITCHEN and LIVING ROOM, which makes it great for entertaining! The KITCHEN features an island stove/cooktop, breakfast bar and large WALK-IN PANTRY. The BREAKFAST ROOM is cozy and a great place to gather for those family meals! A FULL BATH located off the KITCHEN completes the main level of this home. As you travel up the stairs, you will encounter the MASTER BEDROOM, 2nd BEDROOM & 3rd BEDROOM with another FULL BATH that can be shared. The WALKOUT BASEMENT features a nice space to make a lower level REC ROOM! Another FULL BATH and LAUNDRY complete this level. Above the 2-CAR HEATED GARAGE, there is an AWESOME BONUS ROOM/REC ROOM/HANGOUT ROOM!! Sitting on 5 acres and nestled among the woods, this property boasts a tennis court, inground pool, 1-CAR DETACHED GARAGE/SHED, SCREENED IN PORCH and deck. This home needs some more TLC to bring it back to the majestic beauty it once was... WELCOME HOME! *BEING SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION*