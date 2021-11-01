3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $254,900

Beautifully updated home situated on a huge double lot! Located near Bohner's Lake, with lake access, this home offers an updated kitchen with granite countertops and ceramic tiled floor, vaulted ceiling in the living room with wood burning stove, updated guest bath with whirlpool tub, first floor master suite with private bath. 1st floor laundry room! Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Patio and deck for outdoor entertaining! Private beach access for a nominal $50 annual fee. Your perfect lake retreat awaits you!