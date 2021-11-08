3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $259,000

Beautiful home located in one of Burlington's loveliest neighborhoods. Close to Downtown, St Mary's and one block from Cooper School. 3 bedrooms, 1st floor office/family room, sunny 4 season room with views of backyard. Separate dining room. Spacious living room features a gas fireplace and gorgeous French doors leading to screened in porch. 2 car garage with workshop. Large master bedroom with gas fireplace and his and her closets! Laundry chute on main and upper level. Fabulous yard with separate perennial gardens, deck for grilling, walk the path through the trellis to your lovely patio area. Enjoy the summers in your own above-ground pool. Home has two gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and large rooms. Beautiful woodwork and crown molding. Welcome home!